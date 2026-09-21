Lamb brought in eight of nine targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 37-20 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Lamb led the Cowboys in receptions and receiving yards by a wide margin, and he also set the pace in targets with one more than George Pickens. Lamb repeatedly victimized the Commanders' secondary throughout the afternoon, and his touchdowns came from three and 24 yards out in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. The 2020 first-round pick has cobbled together a 13-197-3 line over his first two games, and he'll continue to play a pivotal role in a Week 3 home matchup against the Ravens next Sunday.