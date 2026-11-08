Lamb brought in 10 of 16 targets for 195 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-23 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Lamb easily led the Cowboys across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets in a game where Dallas was operating without George Pickens (hamstring). Lamb's yardage total was a new season high, and he rounded out his stellar day with his seventh touchdown catch of the campaign on a 44-yard grab just before halftime. Even his turnover had a bright side to it from a fantasy perspective, as Lamb gained 44 yards on an impressive downfield catch and picked up extra yardage after the Colts initially failed to touch him down before fumbling at the end of that sequence. Lamb has four straight double-digit target games and is just 96 yards away from his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season heading into a Week 10 home showdown against the 49ers next Sunday.