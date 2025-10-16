Lamb (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lamb now has put together back-to-back capped sessions as he seeks his first game action since Week 3 due to a high left-ankle sprain. Fellow WR KaVontae Turpin (foot) also has been limited this week, meaning the Cowboys' receiving corps has a chance to be fully operational Sunday against the Commanders. In the end, though, Friday's injury report will provide insight into Lamb's odds to return this weekend.