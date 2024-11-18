Lamb (back) remains listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans, but "everything right now is pointing for him to play," a team source tells Jane Slater of NFL Network.

Dallas may put Lamb through a pregame workout before providing official word on his status when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but the star receiver looks like he'll be ready to play through the back spasm that limited him Saturday in the Cowboys' final Week 11 practice. Assuming he's cleared to play, Lamb will be working with quarterback Cooper Rush for the second straight game with Dak Prescott (hamstring) lost for the season. Though he continued to see heavy volume (10 targets) from Rush in the Cowboys' Week 10 loss to the Eagles, Lamb's efficiency left much to be desired (six catches for 21 yards) and could be a hindrance to his fantasy prospects moving forward.