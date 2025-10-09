Lamb (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

According to Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News, Lamb continues to focus on resistance training versus actual drills on the practice field, and he'll have just one more chance for on-field work Friday before the Cowboys potentially make a ruling on his availability for Week 6 action. If Lamb is listed as out ahead of Sunday's game at Carolina, wideouts George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert and Ryan Flournoy, tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Javonte Williams will be the primary pass catchers at quarterback Dak Prescott's disposal.