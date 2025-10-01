Lamb (ankle) officially didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

On a positive note, Lamb ditched his walking boot and resumed on-field work Wednesday, specifically with resistance bands, per Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com. Prior to the session, coach Brian Schottenheimer told Jon Machota of The Athletic that Lamb is "progressing well" in his recovery from the high left-ankle sprain that he sustained during a Week 3 loss in Chicago, but the Cowboys also will "see how the week goes" before making a call on his Week 5 status. Lamb likely will need to mix into some drills Thursday and/or Friday in order to put himself in a position to return to action, but the Cowboys' final injury report of the week may provide some clarity on that front.