Lamb was limited at practice Wednesday by a hip injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lamb was a late addition to the Cowboys' Week 6 practice report, being tabbed as a non-participant last Friday with the aforementioned hip concern. It didn't stop him from playing this past Sunday at Philadelphia and turning 10 targets into five catches for 68 yards and two carries into nine yards. Even if he heads into this weekend with a game-day designation, Lamb doesn't seem in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Lions, and he's also in line to be on the receiving end of passes from Dak Prescott instead of Cooper Rush after the former gained medical clearance from the broken right thumb that has sidelined him Weeks 2-6.
