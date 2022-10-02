Lamb caught six passes for 97 yards and one touchdown on eight targets against Washington on Sunday.

Lamb has seemed locked in since his brutal dropped pass in Week 3, both in that game and in this strong Week 4 showing. Although the Washington pass defense is among the league's weakest, it's still reassuring to see Lamb post this clean box score with his backup quarterback, especially after a slow start to the season. Lamb will need to keep playing well to maintain his momentum against the Rams in Week 5 -- a matchup where hopefully he can avoid the coverage of Jalen Ramsey as much as possible.