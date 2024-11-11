Lamb finished with six receptions (10 targets) for 21 yards while adding three yards off of one rushing attempt in Sunday's 34-6 loss to Philadelphia.

Lamb fell victim to the Cowboys' poor quarterback situation Sunday, netting just 24 yards off of seven touches in a one-sided loss. Dak Prescott (hamstring) is expected to miss a significant amount of time, which hurts every skill position player on Dallas' roster significantly. The 25-year-old Lamb should still garner a healthy amount of targets from either Cooper Rush or Trey Lance going forward, but Sunday's production is a good example of the drop off in talent between starter and backups. Lamb has enough pure talent to warrant starting in Week 11 against the Texans for Monday Night Football.