Lamb (groin) is listed as active Sunday at the Rams, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Lamb showed up on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to a groin issue. He was able to return Friday as limited, and despite going into the weekend as questionable to play, there was an expectation that he would do just that. Indeed, that has come to pass, and Lamb now will be available against an L.A. defense that has allowed the second-most receiving yards per game (211.8) and six touchdowns to wide receivers in four contests this season.
More News
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Listed questionable, should play•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Should be available Sunday•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Dealing with groin issue•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Strong production again•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Overcomes early drop•
-
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Hauls in 75 yards in Sunday's win•