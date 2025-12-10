Lamb (concussion) is participating in drills at Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb appears to be taking part in Wednesday's practice in at least a limited capacity, a positive sign after he sustained a concussion during the Cowboys' loss to the Lions on Thursday, Dec. 4. The star wideout will need to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist, before returning to Dallas' starting lineup, so his availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings remains uncertain. Lamb's progress so far has nonetheless been encouraging.