Lamb secured six of nine targets for 46 yards in the Cowboys' 34-17 loss to the Ravens on Tuesday night.

The rookie was particularly involved in the first half, and even though his involvement waned some in the latter portions of the contest, he still finished second only to Michael Gallup in receptions and receiving yards while tying Amari Cooper for the runner-up in targets as well. Lamb's typical shorter-area role caps his fantasy upside to an extent, particularly in half-PPR or non-PPR formats, when he doesn't find the end zone. He's now gone without a touchdown in two straight contests following back-to-back games with a score, so he'll look to start a new streak at the expense of the Bengals in Week 14.