Lamb caught four of six targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Vikings. He also gained 12 rushing yards on two carries and ran in a two-point conversion.

While the rookie didn't gain much real estate, Lamb grabbed his fourth TD of the season in the second quarter on a four-yard toss from Andy Dalton. The entire Cowboys offense looked much improved after the team's bye with Dalton back under center, and as a result Lamb's fantasy fortunes are on the upswing again heading into a Thanksgiving clash with Washington.