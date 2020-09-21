Lamb hauled in six of nine targets for 106 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-39 win against the Falcons.

The first-round rookie wideout had an encouraging, yet modest NFL debut in registering 59 receiving yards on five catches, but Week 2 marked his breakout. Lamb and Amari Cooper torched the depleted Falcons' secondary, combining for a dozen catches and more than 200 yards on the afternoon. Lamb contributed an enormous play in the waning stages of Sunday's contest, tearing off a 24-yard gain on Dallas' final drive to set up Greg Zuerlein with a 46-yard field goal for the walkoff win. The 21-year-old wideout carries momentum heading into a Week 3 matchup against Seattle, and a Seahawks defense that allowed three different wideouts to go for nine catches and 110-plus receiving yards in its season opener.