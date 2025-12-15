Lamb recorded six catches on 10 targets for 111 yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to Minnesota.

The Cowboys' pass catchers universally disappointed in Sunday night's loss, with Lamb being the only exception. He paced the team in every statistical category, while commanding double-digit targets for the sixth time in 11 games this season. Lamb was efficient with the opportunity primarily due to a pair of 30-yard receptions, and he also topped 100 receiving yards for the third straight game.