Lamb caught 11 of 13 targets for 143 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

Despite being matched up frequently against Sauce Gardner, Lamb put together a huge performance as he tied his career high in catches while accounting for over 56 percent of Dak Prescott's passing yards. In fact, no other Cowboy came within 100 yards of Lamb's output -- Tony Pollard finished second on the team with 37 receiving yards. The No. 1 wideout could be busy again in Week 3 against a Cardinals defense that just gave up 321 passing yards to Daniel Jones, most of which came in an epic second-half collapse.