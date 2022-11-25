Lamb caught six of 11 targets for 106 yards in Thursday's 28-20 win over the Giants.

He added 11 rushing yards on two carries. Lamb, and the entire Dallas offense, had a sluggish first half, heading into the locker room down 13-7. The receiver got going after intermission though and nearly hauled in a two-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter, but he couldn't quite get both feet in bounds at the back of the end zone. It was Lamb's second 100-yard game of the season, both of which have come in the last three weeks, and he'll take plenty of momentum into a Week 13 matchup against the Colts.