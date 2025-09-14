Lamb caught nine of 11 targets for 112 yards in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants.

While his final numbers were overshadowed by Malik Nabers' 9-167-2 line, Lamb came up big for the Cowboys when he needed to and led his team in receiving yards while tying Jake Ferguson for the team lead in catches. Lamb has begun the season with back-to-back 100-yard performances, but he's still looking for his first TD heading into a Week 3 clash with a Bears defense that just got torched by Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions.