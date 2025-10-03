Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday that the Cowboys don't expect Lamb (ankle) to play in Sunday's game at the Jets, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

After making an early exit from a Week 3 loss at Chicago, Lamb was diagnosed with a high left-ankle sprain, which typically is accompanied by a multi-week absence. He already missed this past Sunday's tie with the Packers, but he was able to resume rehab work on the field as of this Wednesday, marking the first notable progress in his recovery effort. Ultimately, the Cowboys can make a ruling on Lamb's status for Week 5 as soon as they post Friday's injury report.