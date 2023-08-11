Lamb isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, The Athletic's Jon Machota reports.

This comes as no surprise. Lamb is expected to be joined on the sidelines by fellow veterans Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and Brandin Cooks. Lamb has unsurprisingly been a standout at Cowboys camp this summer and should be teed up as a surefire fantasy WR1 this season.