Lamb made a big impression during individual drills Friday by making a spectacular one-handed grab, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
While the catch itself was noteworthy enough, Lamb also got a chance to showcase his elite body control as he adjusted to a throw that was high and behind him. The rookie also took reps as a punt returner, but it's his ability as a receiver in a potentially high-volume Dallas passing game that gives Lamb such intrigue as a fantasy asset, even with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup ahead of him on the depth chart.