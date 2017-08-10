Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Back at practice Thursday
Tapper (hip) is participating in Thursday's team drills, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Tapper left Monday's practice early due to a tight hip, but the team was never overly concerned about the injury and rightfully so, seeing as though the second-year defensive end has returned to practice already. He'll continue to fight for a roster spot on the defensive side of the ball throughout the preseason.
