Tapper (hip) is participating in Thursday's team drills, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Tapper left Monday's practice early due to a tight hip, but the team was never overly concerned about the injury and rightfully so, seeing as though the second-year defensive end has returned to practice already. He'll continue to fight for a roster spot on the defensive side of the ball throughout the preseason.

