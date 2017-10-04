Play

Tapper sustained a broken metatarsal in his foot during practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

It's a tough blow for Tapper after missing the entirety of his rookie season with a back injury in 2016. The 24-year-old was a healthy scratch each of the last two weeks and is now looking at a more prolonged absence, but a specific timetable has yet to be announced.

