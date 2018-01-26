Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Cleared from foot injury
Tapper (foot) reported via his personal Twitter account that he's received medical clearance to return to the field.
Tapper underwent surgery to repair a foot he fractured in Week 2. Although the Oklahoma product has played in just two out of a possible 32 games since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, Tapper has shown promise when healthy and could be an integral part of the Cowboys' defensive line rotation in 2018.
More News
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Out 8-10 weeks following surgery•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Headed for surgery•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Breaks foot at practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Full practice participant•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Dealing with neck issue•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Returns to practice Friday•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...