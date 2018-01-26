Tapper (foot) reported via his personal Twitter account that he's received medical clearance to return to the field.

Tapper underwent surgery to repair a foot he fractured in Week 2. Although the Oklahoma product has played in just two out of a possible 32 games since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, Tapper has shown promise when healthy and could be an integral part of the Cowboys' defensive line rotation in 2018.