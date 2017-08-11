Play

Tapper (hip) was not a full participant in Thursday's practice, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys are continuing to be cautious with Tapper. The 2016 third-round pick was unable to play in a regular season game due to a back injury, and now he's falling further from a roster spot since the Cowboys picked defensive end Taco Charlton in the first round.

