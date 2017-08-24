Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Dealing with neck issue
Tapper is currently nursing a neck injury, Jon Machota The Dallas News reports.
X-rays on the neck came back negative. Tapper missed time earlier in camp with a hip injury, but has seemingly moved passed that issue. The rookie is looking to earn a role on the defensive line.
