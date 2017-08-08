Tapper left Monday's practice early due to a tight hip, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.

The team does not appear concerned about the issue, which means his early-exit was presumably a cautionary move. Tapper is looking to earn a spot on the final roster providing depth at defensive end.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories