Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Exits practice early
Tapper left Monday's practice early due to a tight hip, Jon Machota of the Dallas News reports.
The team does not appear concerned about the issue, which means his early-exit was presumably a cautionary move. Tapper is looking to earn a spot on the final roster providing depth at defensive end.
