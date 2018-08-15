Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Forces fumble in preseason opener
Tapper (illness) made one tackle and forced and recovered a fumble in Thursday's preseason opener.
Tapper skipped some early preseason action due to illness, but he appears to be out of the weeds and made a big play for the Cowboys in his first preseason action of the year. He remains in the mix for a reserve role on the defensive line after appearing in two games for Dallas last season.
