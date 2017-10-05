Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Headed for surgery
Tapper will undergo surgery on his broken foot later this week and is expected to be out 10-12 weeks, The Dallas Morning News reports.
While this is yet another setback for the 2016 fourth-round pick, the timing is nearly perfect for the Cowboys, who can free up a roster spot for the returning David Irving (suspension) by placing Tapper on IR. The defensive end from Oklahoma still has the physical tools to make an impact at some point, but Tapper will have to wait until next season to try and prove he can stay healthy and contribute to the Dallas pass rush.
More News
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Breaks foot at practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Full practice participant•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Dealing with neck issue•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Day-to-day with hip ailment•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Back at practice Thursday•
-
What you missed: Gronk in doubt?
Rob Gronkowski was a late addition to the injury report, while the Green Bay backfield is more...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...