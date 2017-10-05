Tapper will undergo surgery on his broken foot later this week and is expected to be out 10-12 weeks, The Dallas Morning News reports.

While this is yet another setback for the 2016 fourth-round pick, the timing is nearly perfect for the Cowboys, who can free up a roster spot for the returning David Irving (suspension) by placing Tapper on IR. The defensive end from Oklahoma still has the physical tools to make an impact at some point, but Tapper will have to wait until next season to try and prove he can stay healthy and contribute to the Dallas pass rush.