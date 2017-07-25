Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Limited to open training camp
Tapper (back) is limited at the start of training camp, Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reports.
Tapper was a full participant in OTAs, so this report comes with some surprise. It isn't certain if he's suffered any sort of setback.
