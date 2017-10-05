Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Out 8-10 weeks following surgery
Tapper (foot) has been given an updated timetable of 8-10 weeks, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Tapper was originally given a timetable for 10-12 weeks, but with the potential to now return a couple weeks sooner, the defensive end could could end up being activated off injured reserve later in the season. David Irving, who is returning from a four-game suspension, is expected to take on the roster spot left open by Tapper's absence.
