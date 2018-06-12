Tapper (concussion) is expected to participate in mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

It has been nearly two weeks since Tapper suffered the concussion during OTAs, but it looks like he has cleared protocol in time for the start of the team's mandatory minicamp. Given the seriousness of concussions and Tapper's injury history, the team will likely ease the defensive end back into the swing of things.