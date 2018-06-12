Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Returning to practice field
Tapper (concussion) is expected to participate in mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
It has been nearly two weeks since Tapper suffered the concussion during OTAs, but it looks like he has cleared protocol in time for the start of the team's mandatory minicamp. Given the seriousness of concussions and Tapper's injury history, the team will likely ease the defensive end back into the swing of things.
More News
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Suffers concussion•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Cleared from foot injury•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Out 8-10 weeks following surgery•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Headed for surgery•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Breaks foot at practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Full practice participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...
-
Ranking the Chargers Fantasy Assets
Is Philip Rivers underrated? Can Melvin Gordon continue his production without improving his...
-
Ranking the Chiefs Fantasy Assets
After a year of seasoning, the Kansas City Chiefs are handing the keys to their offense to...
-
Ranking the Broncos Fantasy Assets
The Denver Broncos are hoping Case Keenum can repeat his 2017 season, can their receivers count...
-
Ranking the Buccaneers Fantasy Assets
Will Mike Evans get enough targets to be a top-five Fantasy receiver again?