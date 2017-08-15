Tapper (hip) returned to practice Friday, Bryan Broaddus of the team's official site reports.

Tapper's appearance on the practice field Friday all but assures that he's recovered from the hip injury. From the looks of things, Tapper seemed much more explosive than his usual self and was disruptive on the defensive side of the ball. Tapper has a long ways to go before he can claim a starting spot on the defensive line, but the progression is a good sign moving forward.