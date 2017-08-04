Tapper (back) played his first defensive snaps for Dallas against the Cardinals on Thursday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning Newsreports.

Tapper was limited throughout training camp, so this is a positive sign for his recovery. Playing in this preseason game doesn't mean much more than that, though, as the Cowboys planned to sit most of their starters anyways.

