Cowboys' Charles Tapper: Sees field Thursday
Tapper (back) played his first defensive snaps for Dallas against the Cardinals on Thursday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning Newsreports.
Tapper was limited throughout training camp, so this is a positive sign for his recovery. Playing in this preseason game doesn't mean much more than that, though, as the Cowboys planned to sit most of their starters anyways.
