The Cowboys selected Golston in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 84th overall.

Golston (6-foot-5, 269 pounds) is more of a strong-side edge-setter out of Iowa than a projected disruption threat in the NFL, but he should provide a lot of quality reps and has some inside-outside versatility. His mediocre 4.83-second 40 speaks to his limited ability to threaten the edge, but his explosive jumps (36-inch vertical, 119-inch broad jump) are a testament to his ability to strike gaps.