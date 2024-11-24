Golston has returned to Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Commanders after temporarily exiting in the first quarter due to dehydration, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Golston went to the locker room briefly but was able to re-enter the game in the second quarter. He made a big play soon after his return, ripping the ball out of Washington running back Brian Robinson's grasp for an interception that he advanced 18 yards.