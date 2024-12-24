Golston registered six tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Golston took down Baker Mayfield for a five-yard loss midway through the second quarter, and the former has now registered at least 1.0 sacks in two straight games. Golston has started at defensive end since Week 5 due to Demarcus Lawrence (foot) being on injured reserve. Over that span, Golston has registered 41 tackles (22 solo), including 3.0 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery across 11 regular-season games.