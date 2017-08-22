Play

Green was forced to exit practice early after suffering an apparent leg injury, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Green has struggled to stay healthy, as he missed the first couple weeks of camp due to a shoulder before returning last week. It's unclear what the specifics of his current injury are or how long he could be out. His absence will give Jonathan Cooper an even larger leg up in the competition for the starting left guard slot.

