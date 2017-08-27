Cowboys' Chaz Green: May have suffered injury
Green was seen having his shoulders massaged after leaving the field during Saturday's game against the Raiders, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
It is also being speculated that this is simply cramping, but with the frequency of Green's injuries, it's fair to worry.
