Green could miss up to two weeks of camp with a shoulder injury, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

He's competing for the starting spot at left guard but already seemed to be behind Jonathan Cooper in that battle before this latest injury. Green's had trouble staying healthy dating back to his college days, so while this news isn't exactly a surprise, it is yet another disappointing setback for the 2015 third round pick.

