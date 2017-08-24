Green (leg) was back at Cowboy's practice Wednesday.

Green left practice early Tuesday due leg cramps. Although he made a quick return to team activities, he does have a history with the issue. The 25-year-old needs the practice time, as he is transitioning from tackle to guard this season. However, he did see work at left tackle Wednesday with Tyron Smith getting a rest day. Green currently projects to back up Jonathan Cooper at left guard.