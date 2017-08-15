Cowboys' Chaz Green: Returns to practice
Green (shoulder) was back at practice Tuesday, Bryan Broaddus of the team's official site reports.
According to the report, Green looked solid in his return to practice and has fully overcome the shoulder ailment that was plaguing him over the last several weeks. Green is expected to function as a reserve offensive lineman on arguably the league's best offensive front this season.
