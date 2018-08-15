Cowboys' Chaz Green: Struggling in camp
Green (rest) has not performed up to expectations during training camp, the Cowboys' official site reports.
Green was taken off on a cart in late July and given an IV due to dehydration, but there appear to be no lasting effects as a result of it. He should serve as a reserve lineman for the Cowboys this season, assuming he makes the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Believe it or not: Move Luck, Carson up?
Heath Cummings looks at the first week of the preseason and what you should take from it -...