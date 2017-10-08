Awuzie (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Packers, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Awuzie appears to have aggravated the hamstring injury he originally sustained in Week 2 against the Broncos that also prevented him from taking part in Week 3 or Week 4 as well. Fortunately, the Cowboys have a bye in Week 6, so he might not be forced to miss any time if he can return to form in his time off.