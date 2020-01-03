Awuzie finished the 2019 campaign with 79 tackles (48 solo, one interception on 14 passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

The tackles and PDs were both career highs for the third-year corner, while his 87.2 QB rating allowed on 96 pass attempts sent his way was a slight improvement on his 2018 performance. Awuzie's efforts have made him a solid complement to Byron Jones in the Cowboys' secondary, but with Jones headed into free agency, he could find himself overmatched as the team's No. 1 cornerback in 2020 if Jones doesn't return and isn't replaced by another true shutdown CB.