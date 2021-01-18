Awuzie recorded 38 tackles (29 solo) with five passes defended, an interception and a fumble recovery during eight games in 2020.

Lower-body issues and a brief stint on the COVID-19 list cost him half the year, but when he was on the field Awuzie delivered his usual rate of IDP production. The fourth-year corner is headed for free agency, and with the Cowboys bringing in a new defensive coordinator in Dan Quinn, it's not clear whether retaining the services of the 2017 second-round pick will be a priority this offseason.