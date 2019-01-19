Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Comes on strong in second season
Awuzie finished the regular season with 71 tackles, one interception on 11 passes defended, and one forced fumble in 15 games.
He missed one contest with an ankle injury, but otherwise Awuzie took a huge step forward in his second NFL campaign. The 2017 second-round pick really came on in the second half as teams shied away from throwing at Byron Jones, giving the Cowboys two young starting cornerbacks that can make life difficult for opposition receivers with their length and physicality heading into 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...