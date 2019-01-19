Awuzie finished the regular season with 71 tackles, one interception on 11 passes defended, and one forced fumble in 15 games.

He missed one contest with an ankle injury, but otherwise Awuzie took a huge step forward in his second NFL campaign. The 2017 second-round pick really came on in the second half as teams shied away from throwing at Byron Jones, giving the Cowboys two young starting cornerbacks that can make life difficult for opposition receivers with their length and physicality heading into 2019.