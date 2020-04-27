Head coach Mike McCarthy said after the draft that he was comfortable with the Cowboys' flexibility in the secondary, and Awuzie would seem to be the most likely player to split time between corner and safety, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Dallas added two cornerbacks, including second-round pick Trevon Diggs, in the draft but didn't pick up a safety, but the team's new coach doesn't think lack of depth at the latter position will be an issue. "We may have some players that can not only play corner but can also slide over and play some safety," McCarthy said afterward. Awuzie was viewed as a possible corner/safety hybrid coming out of college, as he lined up all over the field in the Colorado defense, but so far he's played only cornerback in the pros. With Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson and a number of other depth options available at CB, however, Awuzie's versatility could be put to the test in 2020.