Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie: Day-to-day with hamstring injury
Awuzie (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Awuzie exited Sunday's game against the Broncos in the first quarter with a hamstring strain after playing only five defensive snaps. Specific information is unlikely to come out until the Cowboys practice later this week, but the team does have an extra day of rest as they face the Cardinals next Monday night.
