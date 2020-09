Awuzie (hamstring) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Atlanta, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear how Awuize suffered the injury, but with the game out of reach, the team could elect to save the corner from further injury. As long as Awuize is sidelined, expect C.J. Goodwin and Jourdan Lewis to see an uptick in snaps.